



– On Tuesday afternoon, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about next steps as the city transitions out of the stay-at-home order that expires on Friday. Restaurants and bars will remain closed except for delivery, curbside takeout or pickup.

For more than a month, Denver has been under a stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, that order will be lifted and will bring changes to how the city operates.

Hancock said that, “Denver will be aligning by the guidelines outlined by Gov. Jared Polis for the state of Colorado” during its safer-at-home phase.

The following businesses can reopen under certain guidelines: offices, retail businesses, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, pet groomers. Those businesses must maintain a 50% capacity or 10 or fewer people. Those services are by appointment only, no walk-ins are allowed.

Chiropractors, eye doctors, real estate and college campuses can reopen with protective measures in place. Those include temperature checks, 6-feet distancing, face coverings for employees and customers to keep them safe.

What will remain closed are restaurants, bars, movie theatres, stadiums and arenas, gyms, yoga studios and malls where the stores don’t have outside entrances, city recreation centers and libraries.

“As per state’s order, large gatherings above or more than 10 people will still be prohibited through May 26,” said Hancock.

“While we navigate our way through this transition period with some businesses reopening, and others still closed. We still have a lot of work in front of us. And I want to be as candid and transparent as possible. I’m not going to mince my words… as a city government, we’re going to have to make some tough decisions when it comes to our budget and general fund. So we can maintain essential services for our residents,” said Hancock. “Right now, we’re looking at, at least $180 million gap from lost revenue and likely more. That’s the gap that can’t be filled without some sacrifice. Thankfully, the measures we put in place well before the pandemic hit, by maintaining reserves at a healthy level, have given us a little cushion. But it didn’t fully shield us from the challenges. That’s why last week I sent a letter to our Colorado Congressional delegation, urging them to include direct funding relief to cities and states are the next stimulus package.”

Starting Wednesday, everyone over the age of 3 will be required to wear masks in Denver due to the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement extends to anyone who is outside their home and cannot maintain a safe distance from people.

“It can be a bandana, modified t-shirt, or ski gear,” said Hancock on Tuesday, “as long as it covers your nose and mouth, it will work.”

Starting May 6, everyone in Denver over the age of 3 must wear a face covering when outside their home. The use of simple cloth face coverings will slow the spread of #Covid_19 and help people who may have the virus & don't know it from transmitting it. https://t.co/99Lh0tAkec pic.twitter.com/x3jrhNlNZf — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) May 1, 2020

“You don’t need to wear a face covering if you are out for a walk,” said Hancock. “I strongly recommend that you wear one when out and about.”

Currently, restaurants in Denver are only open for delivery, take out and curbside pickup.

Only essential businesses, like grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, post offices and pharmacies have been open during the stay-at-home order.

Stay-at-home orders are set to expire in several other Denver metro area communities at the same time, including Jefferson County, Arapahoe County, Aurora and Adams County.

“I just want to finish up by saying how proud I am of the Denver residents and how they’ve handled this whole situation. Over the past few months, their willingness to do what was needed really has made all the difference in helping us to stabilize the situation,” said Hancock. “I join everyone in hoping that we can keep moving forward, that we don’t have to go backwards to a stricter stay-at-home. It’s going to continue to take all of us to do our part to stay safe and stay healthy. That’s how we’re going to remain on this on this side and continue to stabilize the virus.”

