JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County will allow their current Stay-at-Home Order to expire on Friday night. Starting Saturday, businesses in the county can reopen with restrictions according to state guidelines.
Jefferson County Public Health issued the extension two weeks ago, prolonging restrictions on non-essential businesses. The extension lasted two weeks longer than the state Stay-at-Home Order, which Governor Jared Polis relaxed on April 27.
Starting Saturday, May 9, businesses considered “non-critical” can reopen with significant restrictions such as curbside pickup for retail. Certain travel will also no longer be prohibited.
Those older than 65 and those considered to be high-risk are strongly urged to continue to stay home except for necessary travel. Telecommuting is also strongly encouraged. Social distancing guidelines are also still in effect statewide.