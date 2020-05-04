



– Gov. Jared Polis talked about the plan to reopen businesses in Colorado as the safer-at-home order continues during the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining public health goals and keeping a safe distance from others.

“For much of Colorado, stores are open. Stores have been open throughout the crisis and now even more stores are open,” said Polis.

Offices returned to 50% capacity on Monday, with an emphasis on telecommuting in the coming weeks. Polis urged those businesses that can keep their employees home, should.

Polis also talked about Paul Cary, a veteran firefighter in Aurora and paramedic who died after traveling to New York City to help with coronavirus patients.

“His legacy will be remembered,” said Polis.

Cary’s body was returned to Colorado on Sunday. New York City’s mayor said that Cary will be remembered for his dedication to helping save the lives of others.

“Paul Cary served his community and our nation for years, he worked as an ambulance medic even after retiring as a firefighter,” said Pois. “When one of our greatest crisis of our lifetime happened, he didn’t hesitate to volunteer.”

Polis also stressed that people wear masks when outside their home, practice social distancing, and stay home when possible.

“Employees should be wearing masks and if necessary, wearing gloves,” said Polis.

He urged all Coloradans to exercise caution in every day lives and take personal responsibility.

“We know that Coloradans can’t be asked to stay at home indefinitely, people have to earn a living, and people need to be able to leave their homes,” said Polis.

Polis said that the number of cases is leveling off because we are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He reiterated that life will not return to normal in the coming months compared to what it looked like in January. He also urged older adults to stay home during this time.

“For this to work, for this to move forward rather than backward, businesses need to take this deadly seriously,” said Polis. “Because it is life or death.”

Polis said that he talked to Vice President Mike Pence on the phone Monday morning and discussed an increase in testing with him. Polis said there is more access to testing than ever before and that amount will continue to grow as Colorado works toward an average of 8,500 coronavirus tests daily by the end of the month.

He discussed the partnership between Kroeger and the state health department that is providing free drive-up testing at the Auraria Campus this week.

Polis also gave a shout out to teachers in Colorado during Teacher Appreciation Week.