– Starting on May 6, everyone over the age of 3 will be required to wear masks in Denver due to the coronavirus pandemic . The requirement extends to anyone who is outside their home and cannot maintain a safe distance from people.

The City and County of Denver tweeted out the notice on Friday afternoon: Starting May 6, everyone in Denver over the age of 3 must wear a face covering when outside their home. The use of simple cloth face coverings will slow the spread of #Covid_19 and help people who may have the virus & don’t know it from transmitting it.

“When we’re at the grocery store, work or any other business, my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “The virus isn’t going away any time soon. By wearing a face covering, you’re doing your part to reduce the spread of infections and keep everyone safer.”

Per the public health order, residents and employees will be required to wear face coverings while inside of, or waiting in line to enter, certain businesses, facilities or locations – such as any retail or commercial business, at a bus stop or facilities offering health care services.

The Order defines a face covering as a covering:

Made of cloth, fabric or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.

May be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials.

Should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

Need to cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely.

Should be replaced when it becomes dirty, wet, and/or difficult to breathe through.

Wheat Ridge, Aspen, Boulder, Glenwood Springs and Summit County have already announced face mask requirements.

Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging everyone in Colorado to wear a mask when they are out in public and interacting at a safe distance from people.

According to the colorado.gov website, “Research shows that people who have no symptoms can spread COVID-19. Wearing a non-medical face mask helps minimize the spread of the virus. Everyone should wear a mask when out in public. Employees should wear a mask when working. If possible, masks should be provided to employees.”

