



– More municipalities in Colorado are requiring masks as the state enters its “safer-at-home” phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging everyone in Colorado to wear a mask when they are out in public and interacting at a safe distance from people.

According to the colorado.gov website, “Research shows that people who have no symptoms can spread COVID-19. Wearing a non-medical face mask helps minimize the spread of the virus. Everyone should wear a mask when out in public. Employees should wear a mask when working. If possible, masks should be provided to employees.”

Some cities have taken the extra step beyond encouragement and now require certain people to wear masks.

In Aspen, that includes wearing a mask or face covering inside any business and in public, both indoors and outdoors, anywhere you may come within 6 feet of someone. Failure to wear a mask could result in a $50 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second offense with any additional offenses resulting in a mandatory court appearance and may include a fine up to $2,650 and/or a year in prison. That law will be in effect through at least May 27.

In Glenwood Springs, the face covering requirement includes wearing a mask anytime you leave your home. That ordinance was set to expire earlier this week on Sunday.

Boulder’s city council passed an emergency ordinance on Tuesday night that requires a mask to be worn whenever you go inside an essential business, like a bank, grocery store or post office, until May 9. The law stops short of stretching the requirement to trails and other outdoor spaces.

Last week, Wheat Ridge city manager, Patrick Goff, issued his city’s order, which requires that “customers entering critical businesses cover their nose and mouth by wearing a mask or other form of facial covering.” The order applies through May 30.

Originally in Wheat Ridge, violating the order was punishable by a misdemeanor charge, but the city council passed a resolution with a revision. Now, the city is asking for compliance and will handle complaints on a case by case basis.

According to the safer-at-home order, non-critical health care service providers like chiropractors and acupuncturists, are required to wear a medical grade mask while working.

The Centers for Disease Control says wearing a mask is important, because “the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity … even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

Despite some of these mask requirements and guidelines, some businesses and the public are not complying. In Arapahoe County, employees at two Home Depot stores were not wearing masks while helping customers.

