(CBS4) – The policy director for the ACLU of Colorado says new rules being adopted by some local governments in the state that require face masks should be handled carefully. Denise Maes told CBS4 the new rules can be implemented much like the stay-at-home orders.
“A lot of people don’t want to be told what to do by the government and certainly the ACLU is very much in support,” Maes said.
“I think for now, however, it is founded in public health.”
RELATED: Denver Will Soon Require People To Wear Masks In Public
With that in mind, she says how the ordinances are enforced will be critical.
“We have to be careful of that and I certainly don’t want to create another law that puts people in jail or fines people some enormous amount of money so I hope there is careful, careful, careful enforcement,” Maes said.
The City of Boulder is among the municipalities which passed mask requirements, and Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver talked with CBS4 about their plans to ensure community compliance.
“Our hope is to be collaborative with our business community, use education first and any enforcement would probably be complaint-based,” Weaver said.
Maes said the ACLU will be watching it closely.
“(We’ll be) making sure that it still is properly connected to a good governmental purpose which for now is public health and safety,” she said.
The state’s requirement for essential workers to wear masks, as well as a resolution passed in Wheat Ridge — “ordering face coverings when entering critical busineses” — exclude those with health conditions such as asthma.