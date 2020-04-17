



– Gov. Jared Polis is updating his executive order for better protection for long-term facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He also issued a new executive order for masks for those who work in grocery stores and in long-term care facilities to protect those most vulnerable.

“The more people who wear masks at their critical care workplaces, the more lives will be saved,” said Polis.

Polis also outlined new guidelines for long-term care facilities during his news conference on Friday afternoon. He said that each facility must submit a detailed plan on how they will protect their most vulnerable residents and that must be in place my May 1.

“We know that you all want your parents and grandparents to have the very best protection if they live in Colorado and we want to do our best as a state to provide that, and if you live in one of those facilities and you are watching, know we want to up the bar to do all we can to keep you safe,” said Polis.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 9,047 cases of coronavirus in 57 counties in Colorado with 391 deaths. A total of 43,307 people have been tested in the state and there are 100 outbreaks.

Polis will also deploy the Colorado National Guard to conduct testing at three largest long-term care facilities in the state.

“We need better planning, better protections in these long-term care facilities across our state,” said Polis.

“The larger the facility, the bigger the risk… the bigger the risk for two reasons, the bigger the risk with all those workers, all those residents that somebody might bring in the virus and then of course the more catastrophic result, the larger the facility.”

Polis also confirmed that those gig and contract workers, and those who are self employed, can begin applying for unemployment benefits with the Colorado Department of Labor on Monday, April 20.

Self-employed workers will be able to apply for money they may have missed out on, which will be retroactive to include March.

You can file a claim online at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim.

Polis said there is some good news in the pandemic, and that’s that the generosity of Coloradans hasn’t stopped. Colorado’s coronavirus relief fund Help Colorado Now, has raised $11 million since it was launched last month.

Polis also reiterated how important the stay-at-home order is to preventing coronavirus.

“This is not a vacation, this is a pandemic,” said Polis. “We all need to stay home as much as possible in order to slow the virus.”

Earlier this month the governor extended the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.

“There are more deaths ahead of us than behind us,” Polis said on Friday.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Polis said we were in this “for the long haul” and presented three phases for a timeline on reopening the state for business.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, most of us will be just fine, even if we contract coronavirus,” said Polis.

He said he was optimistic about life returning to normal and the possibility of a cure or vaccine, even though that may be months away.

Polis said there will be continued work to suppress the virus with an increased ability to conduct testing and containment. He said we must provide additional protections for those who are most at risk for COVID-19 and estimate the ability of the health care system to handle increased demand.

Then social distancing policies will be put in place that can be sustainable.

There will also be ongoing monitoring and evaluation of policies and their impact.

“We’re all in this together as Coloradans, we’re all in this together as Americans, we’re all in this together as humans,” said Polis.

About the Colorado stay-at-home order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.

Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.