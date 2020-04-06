



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed the state on Monday night. He extended a statewide stay at home order until April 26.

“I know many of you watching this evening are distressed, frustrated, and angry. Not just because we’re all stuck inside but because we’re unsure of what the future holds for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Polis says he’s using data and science as his guiding reason for choosing April 26.

“Because the data and the science tells us that staying at home, it is our best chance, our only chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life — the deaths of thousands of our friends, our neighbors, our family members,” he said. “These closures and restrictions will be temporary. But when you lose a life, you lose it forever.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 994 Coloradans have been hospitalized, while 150 people have died.

Officials estimate, however, 17,000 to 18,000 Coloradans have had the virus. Testing right now only captures about 28% of people who are symptomatic, they said.

Polis also recommended Coloradans to use face masks, saying material found at home will work.

“You don’t need to buy a mask, or even buy craft materials for one. You can simply make one from an old tshirt or just use a scarf. Any facial mask should cover your nose and mouth, and not interfere with your own breathing of course.”

He went on to say helping get personal protective equipment to Colorado’s health care workers is a priority.

“We are moving heaven and earth to ensure that our health care workers have the gowns, the masks, the gloves, the face shields to keep them safe. Because they are our heroes. They are the ones who will take care of us when we are sick and we owe it to them to keep them healthy.”

The governor urged Coloradans to abide by the stay at home order and maintain six feet from another, saying the “federal government is literally paying us to stay home.”

“What matters now is not what you believe politically, your religious faith, your occupation, your age, your race… none of that matters here, none of that matters to the virus. What matters is that the more we stay home, the better chance we have of beating this virus so we can all go back to the things that make life worth living.”

“We have faced crises before, floods, fires, and recessions, but this one is uniquely painful because we cannot be with each other… We scraped and toiled and persevered, and we won.”

Polis applauded scientists at Colorado State University who are working diligently to find a vaccine to COVID-19.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the stay at home order for the Mile High City has been extended through April 30.

