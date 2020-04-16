(CBS4) — A new study of the United States shows Colorado had the biggest increase in unemployment last week due to the coronavirus. WalletHub found Colorado’s unemployment claims have jumped 5,058% year-to-year.
Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced there were 104,217 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 11. That is over 55,000 more than the week prior (week ending April 4).
States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Last Week Due to Coronavirus:
- Colorado
- Louisiana
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- Mississippi
- South Dakota
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Georgia
The U.S. has lost over 22 million jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16. In that four weeks, 231,610 initial claims were filed in Colorado. Overall, Colorado has had the 20th highest increase in unemployment in the U.S.
States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus Since March 16:
- New Hampshire
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Indiana
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
How do the job losses from coronavirus compare to those caused by the Great Recession?
“During the Great Recession, a grand total of 8.8 million Americans lost their jobs. The coronavirus pandemic has already claimed 22 million jobs,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “While there have been 22.7 million jobs created since the Great Recession, COVID-19 is unfortunately on track to wipe out all of the job gains by the end of this week, according to WalletHub projections.”
