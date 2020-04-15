



– Gov. Jared Polis talked about some new data and what life will likely look like for the next several months during the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado. Polis addressed those concerns during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re in this for the long haul, we know that the virus isn’t going to disappear or go away anytime soon,” said Polis.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“As we reopen our state, things are going to work differently than the way they did before,” said Polis.

He said that we have to develop a way of life where people can continue to work and conduct activities while still protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 348 deaths from coronavirus in Colorado.

“We need to create a way that we can live that is psychologically, economically and emotionally stable,” said Polis.

Polis also talked about how good Coloradans are at staying home. He reiterated the need for people to continue to stay home except when absolutely necessary, “This is the most important tool we have.”

“We want to dispel any notion that we can go back to the way things were in January or February,” said Polis.

He said he hoped the coronavirus has moved back its peak and that until we have a widely available vaccine or treatment or immunity, coronavirus will be part of our lives and we will need to live with it.

“We are in the urgent phase and we all need to stay at home,” said Polis.

He said we will go from the urgent phase, which we are in now, to the stabilization phase that includes social distancing measures and then finally recovery when large group gatherings will once again be commonplace in Colorado.

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.