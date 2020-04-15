DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis reacted strongly to claims that his stay at home order is “tyrannical,” with some comparing the order to Nazism. Those words came from a Grand Junction reporter’s question during the governor’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.
“Seeing a lot of rebellion out here against your orders which have been called ‘tyrannical,’ against local health department orders, being equated to Nazism. How do you react to that?” the reporter asked.
“First of all, as a Jewish American who has lost family in the Holocaust, I’m offended by any comparison to Nazism,” the governor replied while holding back emotion. “We act… we act to save lives. The exact opposite of the slaughter of 6 million Jews and many Gypsies and Catholics, gays and lesbians and Russians, and so many others.”
Polis went on to say the order is not a contest for Coloradans to see what they can get away with or how far they can push limits.
“By not staying at home, by having parties, by congregating, you’re not sticking it to the government. You’re not sticking it to Jared Polis. You’re sticking it to yourself because you’re putting your loved ones and yourself in jeopardy.”
The governor spoke about how the state can expect to reopen as the coronavirus pandemic develops.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
