Avalanche Top Line Overwhelms Sharks In 4-3 WinNathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and two assists and Colorado's top line overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks in a 4-2 victory for the Avalanche on Sunday night.

Pro Cyclist Ben Sonntag Killed While Training Near DurangoBenjamin Sonntag was identified Friday as the fatality in a car-vs-bicycle accident that occurred on a dirt road southwest of Durango. Traffic investigators are looking into whether the 19-year-old Durango man whose truck collided with Sonntag was speeding.

Cavaliers Surprise Nuggets AgainKevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102 on Saturday night.

Mikaela Shiffrin Returns To Skiing After Grieving Death Of Father JeffAfter stepping away from ski racing to grieve following her father's shock death, Mikaela Shiffrin will return to competition in Sweden next week, "hoping to make her dad happy."

Mountain West Tournament: Fatigue Could Be 'Huge Factor' For WyomingThe Cowboys have been the darlings of Vegas so far, but there is one big question remaining? Will Lady Luck finally run out, leaving the Cowboys, like many leaving Vegas, busted?

Delayed Surgery For Laviska Shenault Not A Red Flag But Symbol Of Receiver's GritA lingering core muscle injury prevented Laviska Shenault from showcasing his skills and speed at the NFL scouting combine, where the former University of Colorado superstar posted a slower-than-expected 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash.