LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The latest case of coronavirus in Colorado is in Larimer County. This raises the total of COVID-19 cases in Colorado to nine as of Monday morning.
The latest case is a female in her 50s from Larimer County who has been diagnosed with pneumonia.
This is based on overnight testing and considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention verifies the test.
This comes after two cases in Denver surfaced last Friday, along with three cases in Douglas County, one in Eagle County, one in El Paso County and the first case in Colorado, a man in his 30s who visited Summit County from out of state.
Administrators at St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver closed early last Friday after they say a parent tested positive for coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has done or will be conducting a test on the person, who the school says hasn’t been on campus in the past month.
That school remained closed on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning. That same person also visited the Denver Country Club on Feb. 26 when he didn’t exhibit symptoms. The family remains under quarantine.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
