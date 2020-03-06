(CBS4) – Administrators at St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver have closed early after they say a parent may have been exposed to to coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has done or will be doing a test on the person, who the school says hasn’t been on campus in the past month.
“We made the decision to close and dismiss students early today so we could thoroughly disinfect all buildings and surfaces before school reopens,” the school wrote.
The school is located on 2701 South York Street on the south side of the city a few blocks from the Denver-Englewood border.
The school is working with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment on the situation. They said neither the CDC and the CDPHE recommended that the school be closed, but the school is choosing to pursue a “cautious and proactive approach.”
Health officials plan to release more information later this afternoon.