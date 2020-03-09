DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the Monday morning case of COVID-19 in Larimer County.
The first of the two cases released on Monday afternoon is a female in her 70s in Eagle County with no known contact with an infected person, but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.
The second is a female in her 30s in Denver with no known contact with an infected person and no recent travel.
COVID-19 UPDATE: The CDPHE state lab identified a total of two new presumptive positive cases, based on 21 tests completed between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Additionally, there was one case that resulted in two separate indeterminate results.
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 9, 2020
This brings the total in Colorado to 11 cases as of Monday afternoon. All the cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control verifies the tests.
The indeterminate case is a female in her 70s in Denver with no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
