EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A case of coronavirus was confirmed in El Paso County on Friday afternoon. This comes the day after Colorado’s first two COVID-19 cases were announced.
This bring the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado to eight as of Friday afternoon. All those cases are considered “presumptive” until those cases are confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.
The El Paso County case is a male in his 40s with recent travel history to California. He is currently in isolation at home.
“We hope he is able to make a full and quick recovery,” said Susan Wheelan, EPCPH Director, in a statement. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe.”
Both cases in Denver are symptomatic and isolated but do not require hospitalization at this time.
The two cases confirmed in Douglas County on Friday afternoon include an adult who returned from a trip to Italy and a student who returned from a trip to the Philippines. The student did not attend classes.
Eagle County also announced a confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
The first two cases in Colorado were announced on Thursday, a man who visited Summit County and an older female in Douglas County. The two cases announced on Friday are in addition to the case announced on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis gathered with his team at the state Capitol morning to announce measures taking place to protect Coloradans.
Polis encouraged best practices that include washing your hands and staying home from work and other public places if you’re feeling sick.
Additional Information from the CDPHE:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
RELATED: ‘Top Priority Is Keeping Our State Safe’: Gov. Polis Announces Coronavirus Action Plan
On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.