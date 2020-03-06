DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver has identified two people who have tested positive for coronavirus. This comes the day after Colorado’s first two COVID-19 cases were announced.
This bring the total number of positive cases of coronavirus to four as of Friday afternoon.
The two cases in Denver are considered “presumptive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the cases. Both cases are symptomatic and isolated but do not require hospitalization at this time.
Administrators at St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver closed early on Friday after they say a parent may have been exposed to to coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has done or will be doing a test on the person, who the school says hasn’t been on campus in the past month.
In addition to the two cases in Denver, several other individuals have been quarantined or will be quarantined soon. Those individuals are not symptomatic, but officials are not revealing more details about who those people are.
The first two cases announced on Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis are a man in his 30s who is from California and traveled to Summit County in Colorado to go skiing after returning from Italy.
The second case is an older female in Douglas County who is in isolation in her home.
Additional information from Denver Public Health and Environment:
Residents of Denver need to remember:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19:
- Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.
- If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
- Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
- Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care – only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
CDC’s testing guidance includes three types of people:
- Those who have symptoms such as fever OR lower respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath) and have had “close contact” with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of their first symptoms.
- Those who have fever AND/OR lower respiratory symptoms, require hospitalization, and have traveled to areas impacted by the epidemic in the last 14 days.
- Patients with fever and severe, acute lower respiratory symptoms who require hospitalization, and for whom no other diagnosis has been found — such as the flu. No travel or contact exposure is needed.