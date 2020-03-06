



No other guests have stayed at the unit, located in the Slopeside Condominiums complex since the infected man in his 30s checked out. One cleaning worker did enter the unit about 23 hours after the infected man checked out. Health officials in Summit County believe the worker’s risk of contracting the virus is considered to be very low.

According to CDC guidance to in-home family members of people who are infectious with COVID-19, intermediary surfaces are generally not considered capable of transmitting the novel coronavirus after two hours following contact by the infectious person. According to CDPHE, there is not any risk of the worker passing on novel coronavirus infection by cleaning other units after cleaning the unit occupied by the infected person.

One worker delivered towels to the guests but did not enter the unit. A maintenance worker entered the unit to change batteries in a carbon monoxide detector. Summit County health officials say neither person had any prolonged interactions with any of the guests in that unit.

The man, from California, traveled to Italy before traveling to Summit County on Feb. 28. He stayed with friends in Keystone and he skied at Keystone and Vail Mountain before he went to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Frisco on March 3 with symptoms.

Summit County Public Health is working with the property management company and the unit owner to coordinate a second cleaning of the unit and no new guests will be occupying the unit until the cleaning has been completed.

The two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Colorado on Thursday include the man who traveled to Summit County and an older female in Douglas County who is in isolation in her home.

The two cases in Denver, announced on Friday, are considered “presumptive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the cases. Both cases are symptomatic and isolated but do not require hospitalization at this time.

Administrators at St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Denver closed early on Friday after they say a parent may have been exposed to to coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has done or will be conducting a test on the person, who the school says hasn’t been on campus in the past month.