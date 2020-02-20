BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard made a campaign stop in Colorado on Thursday. She hosted a town hall in Boulder.
Gabbard did not meet the Democratic party’s polling and fundraising requirements for this week’s presidential candidate debate that was on Wednesday.
She is just one of many Democratic presidential candidates stopping in Colorado before Super Tuesday. Amy Klobuchar attended a rally in Aurora on Thursday. Other Democrats making appearances in Colorado include Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
Pres. Donald Trump rallied for Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
