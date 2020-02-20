



– President Donald Trump rallied Republicans in Colorado Springs on Thursday. He made the campaign stop to show his support for Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered one of the most vulnerable senators seeking reelection this year.

“We love Colorado, it’s a beautiful place. Beneath the majestic peaks of the Rocky Mountains are thousands of terrific, hardworking great American patriots,” said Trump.

His stop in Colorado is part of a four-state western trip. He touted Gardner’s accomplishments and dedication.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pres. Donald Trump Campaigns With Sen. Cory Gardner In Colorado Springs

“With your help we’re going to defeat the radical Democrats and we are going to win Colorado in a landslide. And you’re going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line because he is with us 100%. There was no waiver.”

Trump also shook hands with many of Colorado’s Republican Congressional delegation that included Rep. Ken Buck, Rep. Scott Tipton and Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Trump spoke to a packed World Arena on Thursday evening. The parking lot was also filled with supporters.

Eight people were arrested by Colorado Springs police outside the venue during a protest of the president’s visit.

While in Colorado, Trump also met with Gov. Jared Polis to talk about the new Space Force. Polis wants the president to choose Colorado for the headquarters. During the rally, Trump said that Colorado is in the running and he plans to make a decision by the end of the year.

