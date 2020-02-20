AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Addressing a crowd of several hundred people, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar spoke at the same time President Donald Trump appeared in Colorado Springs before a far larger audience.
“What unites us is that the heart of this country is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House,” Klobuchar said to the crowd at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.
After Klobuchar’s campaign surged in New Hampshire, she suffered some blows during the debate in Nevada.
“You cannot believe everything that was said at that debate,” said Klobuchar. “I don’t agree with everything that was said on that debate stage.”
The Minnesota senator was roughed up in the debate over failing to remember the name of the president of Mexico in a previous interview.
Klobuchar drew strong applause when talking about what she perceives as the need for stricter gun measures. She made several references to the Aurora theater shooting, where 12 people were killed in 2012, just a few miles away from where she was speaking.
Klobuchar also talked about a need for immigration reform and refinancing student loans.
“If millionaires can refinance their yachts, students should be able to refinance their loans,” Klobuchar said.
Senator Klobuchar spoke about her Minnesota roots and background, but made numerous references to Colorado where she is hoping to draw delegates on Super Tuesday, March 3. At one point, she described Colorado as “Minnesota with mountains.”
Her appearance in Aurora not only coincided with the president’s, but numerous other Democratic candidates have been coming through the state or will be appearing soon.