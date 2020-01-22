(CBS4) – The following is a list of important dates in Colorado’s election cycle in 2020.
1/31 – Presidential Primary Ballots Printed
2/3 – Last day to change or withdraw affiliation for Presidential Primary
2/10 – Presidential Primary Ballots Mailed
2/14 – Last day to affiliate with party to vote in Presidential Primary
2/18 – Ballot Counting Begins
2/24- 3/3 – Voting Centers Open For Presidential Primary
2/25 – Drop Boxes Must be available for Presidential Primary
3/3 – Presidential Primary
3/12 – Presidential Primary Ballots Verified
3/7 – First Day Republican Party and Democratic Party can hold Precinct Caucuses
3/17 – Deadline for major party candidate to file petitions for June Primary
4/1 – Last day to hold County Assemblies
4/3 – Deadline to submit draft ballot issues to Title Board
4/6 – Deadline for minor party candidates to file petitions for June Primary
4/24 – Last day for write-in candidates to file intention for June Primary
5/1 – Last day for Secretary of State to deliver June Primary ballot order to county clerks
5/13 – Last day unaffiliated candidates can peition for November General Election
5/29 – June Primary Ballots printed
6/1 – Last day for affiliated voters to change or withdraw party affiliation
6/8- June Primary Ballots mailed
6/15 – June Primary counting begins
6/22-6/30 – Voting Centers Open for June Primary
6/23 – Drop Boxes must be available for June Primary Ballots
6/30 – June Primary
7/1-7/15 – (party lot drawing – to determine ballot position of candidates in November General Election)
7/9 – Last day for unaffiliated candidate to file petition for November General Election
7/16 – Last day for write-in candidate to file intention for November General Election
7/24 – Deadline for June Primary recount request
8/3 – Deadline for filing Initiative Petitions
8/20 – Deadline for to make candidates nominated by party assembly/convention public
9/2 – Deadline to verify signatures on Initiative Petitions
9/4 – Secretary of State certifies ballot
10/9 – November General Election ballots mailed
10/19-11/3 Polling Centers open for November General Election
10/19 – Drop Boxes must be available for November General Election
10/19 – Counting begins for November General Election
10/26 – Last Day to ask for a mail ballot
11/3 – November General Election
11/12 – Last Day to cure ballots