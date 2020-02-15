  • CBS4On Air

Elizabeth Warren


DENVER (CBS4) – Add Elizabeth Warren to the list of presidential candidates to visit the Mile High City in the coming days. Warren’s camp announced she will visit the Fillmore Auditorium on Sun., Feb. 23.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is cheered as she makes her way to the podium during her presidential candidacy announcement event at the Everett Mills in Lawrence, MA on February 9, 2019. – (Photo credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

The general public is invited, and attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event will start at 3 p.m.

RELATED: CBS4 Campaign 2020 Coverage

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

