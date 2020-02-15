Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Add Elizabeth Warren to the list of presidential candidates to visit the Mile High City in the coming days. Warren’s camp announced she will visit the Fillmore Auditorium on Sun., Feb. 23.
The general public is invited, and attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event will start at 3 p.m.
