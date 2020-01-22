DENVER (CBS4) – The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first Presidential Primary in 20 years has been largely established. The candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary, which is also Super Tuesday, are as follows:
Michael Bennet, Democratic (michaelbennet.com)
Joseph R. Biden, Democratic (joebiden.com)
Michael R. Bloomberg, Democratic (mikebloomberg.com)
Cory Booker, Democratic (out of the race but still on the ballot)
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic (peteforamerica.com)
John K. Delaney, Democratic (johndelaney.com)
Tulsi Gabbard, Democratic (tulsi2020.com)
Amy Klobuchar, Democratic (amyklobuchar.com)
Rita Krichevsky, Democratic (no web site available)
Deval Patrick, Democratic (devalpatrick2020.com)
Bernie Sanders, Democratic (berniesanders.com)
Tom Steyer, Democratic (tomsteyer.com)
Elizabeth Warren, Democratic (elizabethwarren.com)
Robby Wells, Democratic (riseupwithrobby.com)
Marianne Williamson, Democratic (out of the race but still on the ballot)
Andrew Yang, Democratic (yang2020.com)
Colorado also has a number of Republicans running for the GOP’s nomination and who will be on the ballot despite President Donald Trump seeking his second term:
Robert Andini, Republican (no web site)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Republican (rocky101.com)
Zoltan G. Istvan, Republican (zoltanistvan.com)
Matthew John Matern, Republican (matern2020.com)
Donald J. Trump, Republican (donaldjtrump.com)
Joe Walsh, Republican (joewalsh.org)
Bill Weld, Republican (weld2020.org)
Voters affiliated with a major party may only cast ballots for the party with which they are affiliated, while unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either party, but must choose one.