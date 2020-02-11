



Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet told CBS4 on Tuesday he hopes to finish in the top tier during Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

“I’ve spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate in this election,” he told CBS4.

Bennet hopes to kick start his presidential campaign there with his family. He says New Hampshire is similar to Colorado with a third of their voters being independent.

“I think we’ve been making progress over the last week, but we obviously are much less well-resourced than other campaigns. I don’t know what the right answer is. I’m going to have to see how it goes. I’ll talk it over with Susan and the girls, and we’ll make a decision.”

Bennet says the DNC rules didn’t play in his favor for his candidacy.

“There is the opportunity in New Hampshire, especially after such a muddled result in Iowa, to sort of start the race anew.” Bennet said. “It’s very important, very important to do well in New Hampshire. It’s vital for me.”

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

