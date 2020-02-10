Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado News, Presidential Primary


(CBS4) – Colorado voters should start looking for their presidential primary ballot in the mail. Ballots started being mailed out on Monday.

The primary is set for March 3.

(credit: CBS)

Voters who are unaffiliated will receive ballots for both Democrats and Republicans. Only one ballot can be returned; if a voter sends both, neither will be counted.

The deadline to get the ballots in is March 3 at 7 p.m.

The primary is the first of three statewide elections this year.

