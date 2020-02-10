(CBS4) – Colorado voters should start looking for their presidential primary ballot in the mail. Ballots started being mailed out on Monday.
The primary is set for March 3.
Voters who are unaffiliated will receive ballots for both Democrats and Republicans. Only one ballot can be returned; if a voter sends both, neither will be counted.
The deadline to get the ballots in is March 3 at 7 p.m.
Ballots go out today for the March 3 presidential primary. If you are an unaffilated voter and you receive both the Republican and the Democrat ballot, you can only vote one. If you vote both, neither counts. Call your clerk if you have questions. #COleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/D4D6icdhy1
— CO Cnty Clerks Assoc (@CoCtyClerks) February 10, 2020
The primary is the first of three statewide elections this year.
