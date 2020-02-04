DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy conditions on roads across the Denver metro area have led many drivers to delay or call off their morning commute. The lower traffic volume has led to a fairly smooth drive for those who have ventured out onto the roads and highways. As of 8:15 a.m. there were a fewer number of accidents than on a normal Tuesday morning, according to CBS4’s Andrea Flores.
School is on a delayed start for a large number of students, and bus drivers are planning to take it slow out on the roads as they deliver children to their schools. Denver Public Schools Director of Transportation Albert Samora said it’s important for drivers to give those buses room, and drive cautiously and safely in the slick conditions.
“I think it’s very important for people to understand that our students, when those yellows and those red (traffic lights) are coming on, our students are crossing the roads. Our drivers are trying to get our students across those roads safely. And it’s very important for people to slow down and be cautious of those lights,” Samora said.
Crash on US-36 WB at Flatiron crossing #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/AsqCpegvJs
— Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) February 4, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation sent out a plea to drivers to delay their morning commute if possible.
“Roads are slick and driving conditions can be treacherous, particularly in the foothills and on bridges and ramps,” they wrote before daybreak on Tuesday.
