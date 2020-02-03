DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation strongly urges drivers to avoid the Interstate 25 South Gap Project during the storm lasting Monday and Tuesday. The project spans Castle Rock and Monument.
Crews closed southbound lanes for a multi-vehicle crash south of Larkspur at around 2:30 p.m.
I-25 SOUTH GAP:
SB I-25 is closed south of Larkspur due to a multi-car crash. Expect delays and avoid the area. No estimated time of reopening. CDOT strongly urges drivers to avoid or limit driving through the South Gap project this evening when the worst of the storm is expected pic.twitter.com/aEMvE2BdMZ
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 3, 2020
CDOT officials say the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
They lowered the speed limit to 50 mph for safety.
“The leading causes of crashes on the GAP during snow storms are driving too fast, following too closely and not having the right tires,” CDOT stated in a news release.
The department also urged people to leave work early on Monday to avoid a snow-packed and icy commute.
What motorists need to know through Monday and Tuesday morning:
- Don’t go out unless you have appropriate tires for winter driving
- If you are out, DON’T SPEED and take your time, drive to the conditions
- Expect a long morning commute tomorrow as snow removal will continue
- CDOT crews are out in force, focusing on the interstates and major roadways first