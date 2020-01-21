



Denver Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Adam Gotsis, who is from Australia, is spearheading an initiative he is calling “Green and Gold United” to help raise funds to support Australia. Massive fires there have engulfed portions of the country, leaving 2,600 homes destroyed. The fires have also killed at least 28 people, as well as an estimated 1 billion animals.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Gotsis said of what’s going on in his home country. “Australia prides itself on its beauty, the land, the animals, the culture. It’s heartbreaking, but there are people out there that are helping.”

Gotsis has set up a website greenandgoldunite.org to help raise funds. Fans can donate money and bid on items, including game worn jerseys and helmets, as well as Super Bowl LIV tickets, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit those fighting the fires.

Gotsis is currently rehabbing after knee surgery and will become a free agent in March when the new league year begins. This was the second time he’s had surgery on his ACL.

“I’m feeling great. I’m about four weeks out from surgery,” he said on Monday. “I’m excited for this journey again. That second time through it’s a bit different, and now I’m kind of experiencing that. I know I‘m going to be healthy and ready to go come season time.”

As for his upcoming free agency, Gotsis would like to remain a Bronco, but understands the business side of the NFL.

“I’d love to be here in Denver. I love the city I love the team. For me, I love being here,” Gotsis said. “As everyone knows it’s a business and sometimes you have to go to a different team. I’m looking for a team that lets me be me, embraces my personality, embraces who I am and lets me just go to work and do what I need to do. I feel like I can be out on the field and be a force.”

