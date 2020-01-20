DENVER (CBS4) – Ten days after the Denver Zoo pledged to help wildlife rescue efforts in Australia, the zoo announced it raised $55,000 for the cause. Across Australia, deadly bushfires have killed dozens of people as well as an estimated one billion animals.
The Denver Zoo is contributing $10,000 to wildfire relief efforts. The rest of the donations were made to the zoo’s Field Conservation Fund.
The donation will help provide care, food and water to injured animals through Zoos Victoria.
Zoo officials say they are closely monitoring the bushfires in Australia and will evaluate other ways to help in the near future, including potential direct staff involvement. You can join the Zoo in supporting their efforts by making a donation through its Field Conservation Fund, which will be sent directly to Zoos Victoria.
• Donate to WIRES, a wildlife rescue nonprofit that is rescuing and caring for thousands of sick, injured and orphaned native animals.
• Donate to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, which is directing its efforts towards koala conservation.
• Donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital’s GoFundMe, which has rescued and treated dozens of koalas suffering from severe burns. The hospital is using donations to install automatic drinking stations in burnt areas to help wildlife searching for water and to establish a wild koala breeding program to ensure the survival of the species.
• Donate to the RSPCA New South Wales, which is helping evacuate, rescue and treat pets and wildlife in threatened areas.
