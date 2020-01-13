ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis is launching a new initiative for a cause close to his heart. It’s called “Green and Gold Unite” and it helps raise funds for those affected by devastating brush fires in his native country of Australia.
The massive fires have engulfed portions of Australia, leaving 1,500 homes destroyed. The fires have also killed at least 25 people, as well as an estimated 1 billion animals.
Adam spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday afternoon at Broncos Headquarters about his efforts. He says he’s watched his loved ones endure hardships for months while living here in the United States, and with his deep connection to Australia, he’s indebted to help with the restoration of this country.
Each dollar counts and anyone can help pitch in. He’s also calling upon all professional athletes to join in raising funds and bringing awareness to his cause. Along with that, he’s challenging all athletes affiliated with NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, PGA Tour, and professional tennis players to match his $5,000 donation.
LINK: Green and Gold Unite