  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Mekialaya White
Filed Under:Adam Gotsis, Australia, Denver Broncos News


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis is launching a new initiative for a cause close to his heart. It’s called “Green and Gold Unite” and it helps raise funds for those affected by devastating brush fires in his native country of Australia.

Adam Gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

The massive fires have engulfed portions of Australia, leaving 1,500 homes destroyed. The fires have also killed at least 25 people, as well as an estimated 1 billion animals.

This picture taken on December 31, 2019 shows a firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. (Credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday afternoon at Broncos Headquarters about his efforts. He says he’s watched his loved ones endure hardships for months while living here in the United States, and with his deep connection to Australia, he’s indebted to help with the restoration of this country.

Adam Gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

Each dollar counts and anyone can help pitch in. He’s also calling upon all professional athletes to join in raising funds and bringing awareness to his cause. Along with that, he’s challenging all athletes affiliated with NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, PGA Tour, and professional tennis players to match his $5,000 donation.

LINK: Green and Gold Unite

Mekialaya White

Comments

Leave a Reply