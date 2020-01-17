DENVER (CBS4)– NASA has released satellite images of smoke billowing from the more than 80 bush fires burning in Australia. Those huge clouds of smoke are causing severe air quality problems.
The impact of the smoke from the wildfires can be felt worldwide due to a drier climate making fires more frequent and more intense.
A professor at CU Denver said experts are using that data to be better prepared for wildfires in Colorado.
“If you’re going to put a house in the middle of the woods, you have to think about how those woods are going to burn. it’s a great opportunity to link with local scientists, local fire managers, local foresters,” said Dr. Brian Buma with CU Denver.
Those studies are providing important information on how ecosystems can recover after fires.