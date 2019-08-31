Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will stop in Denver for a rally. It’s the Vermont senator’s first visit to Denver during the 2020 presidential campaign.
In April, Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado will join others in holding a presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 3. He said it was in hopes of luring more presidential contenders to the state.
Unaffiliated voters will be able to vote in the presidential primary, but only by picking one party.
The rally will be at Civic Center Park on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. The event is free. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.
