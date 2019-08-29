Denver Residents Concerned About 5G Cell Poles Going Up In NeighborhoodsIn order to get 5G going in Denver carriers like Verizon are planting cell poles across the city. There are 122 so far in Denver.

1 hour ago

Michael Bennet Did Not Qualify For September Democratic Debate But Says He's Not Dropping Out Of Presidential RaceU.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said on Wednesday that his campaign is going full steam ahead.

2 hours ago

Even Hotter Today With Isolated Mountain T-StormsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Andrew Ellis Successfully Applies For GOCO Grant, Gets Playground For His SchoolSeveral other students thought the project would be too daunting, so Andrew Ellis did the work himself to get North Arvada Middle School its first ever playground.

13 hours ago

'All My Windows Were Shot Out': Residents Clean Up After Bb Gun Crime Spree In ArvadaPolice in Arvada are investigating more than three dozen cases involving a BB gun used to shoot out vehicle windows.

13 hours ago

Boulder City Council Is Considering Tougher Rules On VapingPeople aren't staying away from vaping, despite cases of lung disease that are popping up across the country. Boulder may make some changes.

13 hours ago