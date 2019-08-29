DENVER (CBS4) — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) says he’s not dropping out of the presidential race, despite the fact he did not quality for the September Democratic debate. On Wednesday, Bennet said his campaign is going full steam ahead.
However, Sen. Bennet has some questions for the Democratic National Committee. His campaign sent a letter to Chairman Tom Perez, asking him to clarify the requirements for the debates. Among his concerns are why only certain polls were allowed in deciding who would qualify.
Debate host ABC News is expected to confirm Thursday that only 10 candidates made the cut after a qualifying period that set fundraising tests and minimum polling thresholds, resulting in a single debate night for the first time in the nominating process.
In the previous two rounds of double-header debates on consecutive nights, Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, and Elizabeth Warren, 70, were drawn apart, leaving the most intriguing emerging dynamic in the race unaddressed.
Most recent national and early-voting-state polls of the Democratic race have Biden a clear front-runner and Warren consolidating her steady rise, disputing second place with Bernie Sanders.
In a Quinnipiac University survey published Wednesday, Biden led with 32%, ahead of Warren with 19% and Sanders with 15%.
