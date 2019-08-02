DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of proud supporters packed the gymnasium at Manual High School on Friday to welcome Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris. She is considered among the front-runners in the 2020 presidential race.

“I got her little badge on,” rally-goer Nettie Wilson said.

Wilson is also a proud Manual High alum, and said the Denver school is the perfect place for the democratic candidate’s rally.

“Because she’s for all people, and Manual’s for all people,” Wilson told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

The slogan of the California senator’s 2020 campaign is “For the People,” and Wilson believes it is a fitting motto given the current state of the country.

“We need to all be united,” Wilson said. “We need to be together and worry about what’s going to happen to our world.”

Wilson called Harris the “perfect person running for president,” adding she agrees with the candidate’s stance on healthcare and immigration. Harris addressed both of those topics during her rally Friday night, as well as the climate crisis, tax codes for the working class, and the teacher pay gap.

“I strongly believe you should judge a society based on how it treats its children. One of the greatest expressions of love that a society can extend is to invest in their education and, by extension, their teachers,” Harris told the crowd.

Harris also said, as president, she would give Congress 100 days to “pull their act together” on reasonable gun safety laws to stop school shootings.

“And if they don’t, I will take executive action,” she said as the crowd cheered. “Our children will not have to go to school to learn how they need to crouch in a corner or hide in a closet in the event there is a mass shooter roaming the halls. And Colorado knows that!”

Sitting in the stands of her old high school gymnasium, Wilson proudly watched Harris tell supporters how she will fight for the “America we believe in.” Wilson said she couldn’t be more thrilled the presidential hopeful made a stop in her hometown.

“I am so happy,” Wilson said.