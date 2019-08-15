



– John Hickenlooper has officially abandoned his presidential bid. The Democrat who was Denver’s mayor and then Colorado’s governor tweeted that his campaign “didn’t have the outcome we were hoping for.”

Hickenlooper positioned himself as a moderate at a time of intense partisanship in the country and competed in two Democratic debates, but low polling numbers and disappointing fundraising totals ultimately led to his decision this week.

“I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together,” he said in a video posted on YouTube in which he thanked supporters and campaign staff.

Hickenlooper said he’s now considering whether to run for Senate in Colorado.

“I intend to give [it] some serious thought,” he said.

If he does, he will be part of a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls hoping to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, in the 2020 general election.

“I don’t think he would even have brought up the possibility of running for Senate if he didn’t plan to run,” said CBS4 Political Special Shaun Boyd.

Hickenlooper was governor of the Centennial state from 2011 to 2019 and left office due to term limits.

Prior to being governor, he served two terms as mayor of Denver.

Hickenlooper held his campaign kickoff celebration in Denver on March 7. He formed a political action committee — Giddy Up PAC — and visited all the traditional early voting states including Iowa and New Hampshire to talk to voters.

He took part in a CNN town hall on March 20. In April, he visited with the families of the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting and with victims of the Columbine massacre as well as other mass shootings in Colorado. His appearances in the two national debates took place in June and July.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet remains in the hunt for Democratic presidential nomination.