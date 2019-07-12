DENVER (CBS4)– An eternal optimist with a relentless smile, even U.S. Senator Cory Gardner admits his 2020 reelection won’t be easy. He spoke to CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd before his appearance on stage at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on Friday.

“Look, I get it. It’s going to be a competitive primary there are going to be a lot of people in it and that’s the way it should be.”

Gardner is considered the most vulnerable Senator in 2020.

“That’s just the way Colorado is. If you look at our great state going back to 2002 when Wayne Allard faced the most competitive Senate race in the country.”

But it’s not the same Colorado today that it was even five years ago when Gardner won the Senate. It’s not the same political climate either, favoring agitators over peacemakers. Gardner isn’t convinced that’s what voters want.

“In Colorado, we need to get things done and the way we get things done is by working with people.”

It’s not just unaffiliated voters who think of Gardner as the Party of Trump that he needs to sway, it’s some conservatives in his own party who say his support of Pres. Trump has been lukewarm.

“I’m going to fight for Colorado and when I agree with the President, we’re going to get good things done, like tax cuts, like bringing money back to Western Colorado, putting over $300 million into Colorado transportation and projects,” said Gardner. “But when I disagree on things like tariffs, I’m going to disagree.”

Gardner says he thinks Pres. Trump will campaign in Colorado for him, a place where the President is as popular with Republicans as he is unpopular with non-Republicans. But Gardner insists the liberal agenda is less popular with voters.

“They’re afraid of the Green New Deal that says you can’t have your car, you can’t have your oil and gas job, and oh, by the way, you’re going to have to remodel your home. Who is going to pay for this? Medicare for all is Medicare for none.”

But Gardner says he will win because of his policies not the politics of either party.

“I believe in the people of Colorado and we’re going to continue to share this message with them no matter how tough the race gets and we’ve known that all along but I look forward to sharing our record of accomplishment with everyone.”