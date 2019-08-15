



A number of Democratic presidential candidates reacted on social media to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s withdrawal from the presidential race . Hickenlooper formally withdrew his candidacy on Thursday.

“From one former mayor to another—grateful for your run and commitment to bring more positivity into our politics,” wrote candidate Cory Booker. “We’ll miss you out on the trail!”

Gov. @Hickenlooper ran a strong campaign, talking about the urgent need to rebuild our middle class and standing up to President Trump's trade wars. Coloradans are lucky to have John in their corner, and I look forward to seeing what he does next. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 15, 2019

.@Hickenlooper is the opposite of "all foam, no beer!” Thank you Governor for your public service and the experience and ideas you brought to this race. https://t.co/iVhpTE1qMU — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 15, 2019

Governor @Hickenlooper didn't enter this race to advance an ideology, he got in to serve others. That's why he first ran for mayor of Denver, and that's why Coloradans elected him governor—twice. I'm grateful for his commitment to public service. We need more leaders like him. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 15, 2019

Pres. Donald Trump, known for his unprecedented use of Twitter, did not tweet a response to Hickenlooper’s exit from the 2020 campaign.

John—we are grateful for the experience, perspective, and diligence you brought to this race. I wish you and your family well as you consider the road ahead. https://t.co/k6xUjjXRiu — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 15, 2019

John Hickenlooper is a patriot and a very decent person. He was a great Mayor, a great Governor and his voice was incredibly important to the 2020 nomination process. I enjoyed getting to know him on the trail. https://t.co/MisrBvZmO6 — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 15, 2019

.@Hickenlooper, thank you for your leadership and your friendship on the campaign trail. I know whatever you do next, you will continue to serve the people and make our nation a better place for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2019

In the video release of his exit today, Hickenlooper alluded to possible run for Senate.

Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner already has a number of Democrats vying for his current seat. Mike Johnston is among them, and he has raised the most funds to this point.

“I respect the Governor’s decision to leave the presidential race,” Johnston stated. “He has led a distinguished career of service that has changed Colorado for the better, and as both his friend and as someone who has faced the same decision, I understand the enormous choice he’ll make in the coming weeks about whether or not to join the Senate race.”

Johnston did not address the prospect of competing against Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper was governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019 and left office due to term limits. Prior to being governor, he served two terms as mayor of Denver.