CAMPAIGN 2020John Hickenlooper bows out of race for Democratic presidential nomination
DENVER (CBS4) — A number of Democratic presidential candidates reacted on social media to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Hickenlooper formally withdrew his candidacy on Thursday.

“From one former mayor to another—grateful for your run and commitment to bring more positivity into our politics,” wrote candidate Cory Booker. “We’ll miss you out on the trail!”

Pres. Donald Trump, known for his unprecedented use of Twitter, did not tweet a response to Hickenlooper’s exit from the 2020 campaign.

In the video release of his exit today, Hickenlooper alluded to possible run for Senate.

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner already has a number of Democrats vying for his current seat. Mike Johnston is among them, and he has raised the most funds to this point.

“I respect the Governor’s decision to leave the presidential race,” Johnston stated. “He has led a distinguished career of service that has changed Colorado for the better, and as both his friend and as someone who has faced the same decision, I understand the enormous choice he’ll make in the coming weeks about whether or not to join the Senate race.”

Johnston did not address the prospect of competing against Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper was governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019 and left office due to term limits. Prior to being governor, he served two terms as mayor of Denver.

 

