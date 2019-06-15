Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Retired Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning shared his memories of and gratitude for the late Pat Bowlen. Manning joined Bowlen’s team in 2012 and took the team to win Super Bowl 50.
“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win,” Manning said in a statement.
“It was an honor to know Mr. Bowlen and a real pleasure to have played for his team – The Denver Broncos.”
Bowlen passed away Thursday night at the age of 75. Bowlen, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.
