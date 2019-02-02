



– Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall’s selection committee has voted Bowlen in as a Contributor.

Bowlen has been the Broncos owner since 1984, and the team has won three Super Bowls during that time. He hasn’t been involved in team operations since 2014 when it was officially announced that he had Alzheimer’s disease.

Former Broncos star cornerback Champ Bailey also received the honor in his first year of eligibility.

When Bowlen bought the majority stake in the Broncos he was known at the time as a Canadian oilman with a fortune built on oil and gas and real estate.

Bowlen quickly showed determination to win as an owner and the team hired a respected head coach, Dan Reeves, and acquired quarterback John Elway.

The Broncos made three Super Bowl trips in four years in the 1980s and Bowlen’s reputation grew in the league. His business acumen made him a star, not just in the front office but in the boardrooms of New York as well.

As a member of the NFL’s most powerful committees, Bowlen helped shape the future of professional football. Record-breaking TV deals and years of labor peace were just some of the accomplishments. He wound up serving on 15 different league committees.

After the hiring of Coach Mike Shanahan in the 1990s the team won two Super Bowls. They also made it to two Super Bowls earlier this decade with John Elway back on the team in a GM role and Peyton Manning at quarterback. They were victorious in the latter — Super Bowl 50.

In 2015, the Broncos Ring of Fame Bowlen created added his name.

Bowlen joins the other following Broncos who are in the Hall:

John Elway (a Bronco from 1983-1998)

Shannon Sharpe (1990-99, 2002-03)

Gary Zimmerman (1993-1997)

Terrell Davis (1995-2001)

Brian Dawkins (2009-2011)

Floyd Little (1967-1975)

Willie Brown (1963-1966)

Tony Dorsett (1988)

The enshrinement ceremony for Bowlen and other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.