



– Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen passed away Thursday night at the age of 75. Bowlen, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His family announced his passing in a statement via the Broncos website.

“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family,” the statement read. “His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.

“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.

“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.

Bowlen purchased the Broncos in 1984 and oversaw the most successful era in the franchise’s history. The Broncos won three Super Bowls (XXXII, XXXIII, 50) during his tenure and won the AFC championship seven times.

Bowlen is the only owner in NFL history to achieve 300 overall victories during his first 30 seasons. He was elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2015, and is a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition to his role with the Broncos, Bowlen played a key role in shaping the NFL. He served on 15 league committees during his ownership, helping negotiation record-breaking TV contracts and helping to negotiation years of labor peace with the players.

Pat is survived by his wife Annabel, and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.