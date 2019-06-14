DENVER (CBS4) – People in Colorado and across the country are reacting with sadness to the passing of the owner of the Denver Broncos. Pat Bowlen’s died Thursday night after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Broncos GM John Elway tweeted he “will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together.”
“His legacy & impact on the state will be remembered for years to come,” Gov. Jared Polis wrote in a tweet.
“Thank you so much for everything you did for the game of football. You left an ever lasting legacy Mr B,” Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus tweeted.
Former Broncos player Ray Crockett tweeted a photo of him with Bowlen’s wife Annabel, who is involved herself in a battle with Alzheimer’s. He wrote: “To the Bowlen Family. You guys know how I feel! I Pray that God somehow can help ease the pain during this difficult time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. May God Bless you ALL!”
Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth tweeted that “Dick Ebersol has told me there would not be @SNFonNBC without Pat Bowlen.”
In a series of tweets, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote about Bowlen’s life, saying he was “driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader.”
Broncos legendary running back Terrell Davis wrote on Twitter that he learned of Bowlen’s death when he woke up Friday morning.
“Mr.B, I’ll never forget the impact you had on my life,” he wrote.
Several NFL team owners also shared reactions, including Jim Irsay (Indianapolis Colts), who called him a “classy owner.”
… and Terry and Kim Pegula of the Detroit Lions, who said in a statement that Powlen “played a vital role in the tremendous growth of the NFL.”
