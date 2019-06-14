



– People in Colorado and across the country are reacting with sadness to the passing of the owner of the Denver Broncos. Pat Bowlen’s died Thursday night after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Broncos GM John Elway tweeted he “will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together.”

I will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together. He was a tremendous mentor and a tremendous friend. My heart goes out to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family. pic.twitter.com/hBwtIAOisQ — John Elway (@johnelway) June 14, 2019

“His legacy & impact on the state will be remembered for years to come,” Gov. Jared Polis wrote in a tweet.

Sad to hear about the passing of Pat Bowlen. His accomplishments in life were amazing, including brining 3 Super Bowl titles to Denver as Broncos owner. His legacy & impact on the state will be remembered for years to come in many ways. My thoughts are with his family & friends. — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 14, 2019

“Thank you so much for everything you did for the game of football. You left an ever lasting legacy Mr B,” Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus tweeted.

Former Broncos player Ray Crockett tweeted a photo of him with Bowlen’s wife Annabel, who is involved herself in a battle with Alzheimer’s. He wrote: “To the Bowlen Family. You guys know how I feel! I Pray that God somehow can help ease the pain during this difficult time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. May God Bless you ALL!”‏

To the Bowlen Family. You guys know how I feel! I Pray that God somehow can help ease the pain during this difficult time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. May God Bless you ALL!#JustSaying #CrockettsCorner #PRAYDREAMBELIEVEWORK https://t.co/eQ45cBBOb1 pic.twitter.com/L0IJFH7BJi — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) June 14, 2019

Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth tweeted that “Dick Ebersol has told me there would not be @SNFonNBC without Pat Bowlen.”

Pat Bowlen is what this country so desperately needs, quiet leaders who accomplish great things. Dick Ebersol has told me there would not be @SNFonNBC without Pat Bowlen. The story of Pat being a man of his word is moving. Plus, 300 wins in 30 years. God Bless! — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) June 14, 2019

In a series of tweets, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote about Bowlen’s life, saying he was “driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader.”

Pat Bowlen was driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader. We all will greatly miss him and his kindness, passion and wisdom. Pat had a deep love for the game of football, the Broncos and the City of Denver. — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) June 14, 2019

Broncos legendary running back Terrell Davis wrote on Twitter that he learned of Bowlen’s death when he woke up Friday morning.

“Mr.B, I’ll never forget the impact you had on my life,” he wrote.

I just woke up to the the very sad news of my friend & confidant Mr.B passing away.The world has lost a great man/legend.My heart & prayers to the Bowlen family.

Mr.B, I’ll never forget the impact you had on my life.I can’t thank you enough. Rest In Peace, TD#patbowlen #broncos pic.twitter.com/93x25GFOcr — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) June 14, 2019

Several NFL team owners also shared reactions, including Jim Irsay (Indianapolis Colts), who called him a “classy owner.”

Rest In Peace, Pat Bowlen. Classy owner of the Denver Broncos, he was the first NFL owner to win 300 games in his first 30 years. My sympathies go out to Annabel and the entire family. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 14, 2019

… and Terry and Kim Pegula of the Detroit Lions, who said in a statement that Powlen “played a vital role in the tremendous growth of the NFL.”

https://twitter.com/ChrisBrownBills/status/1139526387675668480