



– When a student opened fire inside STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, at least one student jumped into action. One student being praised for his heroic action is Marine poolee Brendan Bialy. A poolee is an individual who has already met all the requirements, signed a contract and taken the Oath of Enlistment but has not yet left for boot camp.

The U.S. armed forces Oath of Enlistment requires service members to swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States against all enemies — foreign and domestic. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marine Corps released a statement commending Bialy taking swift action.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring. His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates,” the officials stated on the Marines website.

Bialy is a current poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program (DEP) and is scheduled to ship to recruit training this summer.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said there was at least one student that encountered the suspects and that he expects to hear about heroic actions by other students, as well.

“We do know that there were students, and we’re going to hear about very heroic things that have taken place,” Sheriff Spurlock said. “We do know that there was at least one, that we can verify, a student that encountered the suspects. And I suspect, that as the detectives get further interviews from them we are going to find that there were much more heroic things.”

When asked what he meant by “encountered,” Spurlock said he said it was the best term he could come up with for now to describe how the students engaged with the suspects.

Spurlock could not confirm whether the student who was killed, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, was involved in trying to subdue a suspect.

CBS4 talked to a teen outside Littleton Adventist Hospital Tuesday night who said one of his friends helped take down one of the suspects.

“He actually helped fight off the shooter. With his help, a couple of other kids were able to pin [the shooter] to the ground,” Michael Schwartz told CBS4. “Because of that he got shot a lot more than everyone else.”

Schwartz says he formerly attended STEM School but is now a student at Arapahoe High School.

“They were all in my class, my senior class, so I know pretty much all of them. So, just looking to see anyone I can, really,” Schwartz said.

It’s not clear whether Schwartz was referring to Castillo or another student. Investigators have not released the names of the eight other students who were injured in the shooting. As of Wednesday morning, one injured student was still hospitalized at SkyRidge Medical Center and two remained hospitalized at Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Officials with GoFundMe confirmed that an account has been set up to accept donations for the victims and the money will be held until it is determined how it will be dispersed.

The suspects in Tuesday’s shooting are an 18-year-old student and a juvenile female student. The 18-year-old suspect is being held on 30 counts, including one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court records.