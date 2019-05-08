HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenager killed in Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch has been identified as Kendrick Castillo. The 18-year-old student was going to graduate from high school this month.
Castillo died in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at STEM School. Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting, Devon Erickson, 18, and a juvenile female who has not been identified. Neither suspect was injured in the shooting.
Deputies conducted a search of Erickson’s home in Highlands Ranch after the shooting.
Records show that he had one criminal infraction in Colorado — a traffic charge from 2017 which was resolved in 2018. Investigators also searched one suspect’s vehicle that was parked in the STEM School parking lot.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Kendrick was into computer information technology and supposed to compete in an event this weekend called “Rods and Robots.” That event has been cancelled.
Kendrick also had an internship set up.
Seven other students were injured in the shooting, some of them seriously.
Deputies rushed to the school just after 2 p.m. when shots were fired inside the school. Officers captured the suspects as they were running into the school.