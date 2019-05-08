



– The suspects in Tuesday’s fatal school shooting in Highlands Ranch are Devon Erickson, an 18-year-old male, and a juvenile female. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock spoke about the latest updates in the investigation in a news conference early Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts are hurting for (the victims), and I ask the community to come together, as we always do here in Douglas County, and be strong and pray for the family of the child who was lost and pray for the other eight still suffering from their injuries,” Spurlock said.

According to CBS News, 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting and eight others were hurt at STEM School Highlands Ranch in the afternoon. The active shooting started after the suspects — both students at the K-12 charter school — entered through the middle school entrance where there are no metal detectors. They used two handguns to injure and kill fellow schoolmates. All those who were injured were 15 or older.

“We originally thought that we had a juvenile male in custody but through our interviews yesterday late afternoon determined that we had a juvenile female that is in custody right now who is the other suspect,” Spurlock said.

Deputies rushed in the school and arrested the two suspects and “did not exchange any gunfire with them,” according to Spurlock.

“We had officers on the street that were there inside 2 minutes. Once at the school they immediately engaged the suspects and started to rescue the children that were injured,” Spurlock said.

This is the young man killed yesterday in Douglas County.

He was 18.

Kendrick Castillo had hopes and dreams.

He liked technology and attended the STEM school to study it.

Please may his family find some comfort from all of us.#stemshooting #STEMStrong#CBS4Mornings @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/OJNYDGGEqO — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) May 8, 2019

Students told CBS4 some students were involved in subduing the shooters before deputies got there. The United States Marine Corps confirmed that detail, sending out a statement saying “Brendan Bialy, a current poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program (DEP), assisted in subduing” them.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring. His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates,” the Marines wrote.

Three of the shooting victims remained in intensive care in hospitals on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: School Districts Offer Resources For Parents Following STEM School Shooting

STEM School Highlands Ranch will be closed for the rest of the week. A Crisis Support Center will be available for all STEM students, staff and families at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church at 9203 South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch. Those services started up at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“A lot of people stepped up to this crisis to manage it competently and effectively,” Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday morning. “Everyone really came together and now it’s time for the community to come together.”

The school is located approximately 8 miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County. That’s the site of one of the worst school shootings in history. In 1999, 12 students and a teacher were killed by the gunmen.

SPECIAL SECTION: Columbine Legacy

Since then, school shootings have taken place in Colorado in 2006 at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey (1 student killed), in 2010 at Deer Creek Middle School in Jefferson County (2 students wounded) and in 2013 at Arapahoe High School in Centennial (1 student killed).

PHOTO GALLERY: Shooting At STEM School Highlands Ranch

On Wednesday District Attorney George Brauchler lamented the fact that another mass shooting has taken place in his jurisdiction.

“I grew up in these parts. And if you had suggested to anyone behind me or in this room that within 20 years and 20 miles we would have dealt with Columbine, the Aurora theater, Arapahoe High School, the shooting of Zack Parrish and four other deputies, we’d have thought you mad, and yet here we are again,” he said.

Deputies executed a search warrant at what is believed to be Erickson’s homes in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday and a car was towed away. Erickson is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI is investigating the scene inside the school. Homeland Security agents are also helping Douglas County authorities with the shooting investigation.