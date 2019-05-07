SCHOOL SHOOTING1 STEM School Highlands Ranch student dead, 7 injured, 2 in custody
Filed Under:Douglas County News, Douglas County Sheriff, STEM School Highlands Ranch, STEM School Shooting


DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one student is being credited for helping save some of his classmates. A friend visited the hospital Tuesday evening.

Michael Schwartz (credit: CBS)

Michael Schwartz says he was once a student at STEM School but now attends Arapahoe High School. He says he feels like he knows everyone affected by today’s shooting.

He said specifically one victim helped save other student’s lives.

(credit: CBS)

“He actually helped fight off the shooter. With his help, a couple of other kids were able to pin him (the shooter) to the ground, but because of that he got shot a lot more than everyone else,” said Schwartz.

(credit: CBS)

One 18-year-old male died from the shooting, seven others were sent to area hospitals, five of whom have been released from those hospitals.

Two suspects are in custody.

