T.J. Ward Says Broncos ‘Completely Unprofessional’ In His Release

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS4) – Former Broncos safety T.J. Ward didn’t have nice things to say about how the team released him.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled that situation,” Ward said, according to NFL.com. “But it is what it is. And they got to live with it. I got to live with it. And we’ll see what happens. But I’m going to make sure that I land on my feet. That’s just me. And whatever happens to them, happens to them. That’s on them.”

Additionally, Ward called the way the Broncos handled the release and the timing of it “unprofessional.”

“You could have let me know what was going on,” Ward said. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees, you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way. And I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”

After learning of his release, Ward took to Twitter to thank Broncos fans.

“You will always have a special place in my life,” he tweeted. “To my diehard #BossWard fans, thank you! To the supportive community who has embraced my foundation and I, thank you. I will always love you.”

Ward signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

On Monday, the team posted a video of him on Twitter, saying “I can’t wait to bring this city a championship.”

Ward made the Pro Bowl three times during his four years in Denver. he was on the final year of his contract before he was cut.

Last season, he started in 14 games and recorded 87 tackles for the Broncos.

In Ward’s stead, the Broncos will turn to second year players Justin Simmons and Will Parks to fill the void left behind by T.J. in the No Fly Zone.

Simmons played in 13 games last year, starting in three of them, while Parks played in 16 games.

The Broncos open the season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.