Brock Osweiler Passes Physical, Officially Signed By Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Quarterback Brock Osweiler and the Broncos have made it official.

Osweiler passed his physical Monday morning, and has rejoined the team on a one-year deal.

President of Football Operations / General Manager John Elway said Osweiler will be the team’s backup to Trevor Siemian as Paxton Lynch recovers after injuring his throwing shoulder in the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that point in time, in my mind, when Paxton hurt the shoulder,” Elway said. “We were able to get it fixed.”

The Broncos and the six-year veteran agreed to a deal over the weekend.

Osweiler was traded by the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. They cut him from their roster.

