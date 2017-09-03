Broncos Add 9 Players To Practice Squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos added nine players to their practice squad on Sunday.

The most notable name is one that’s not there in former quarterback Kyle Sloter, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings to play on their practice squad.

Staticstically, Sloter was Denver’s top performing quarterback in the preseason. He completed 72 percent of his passes, including three for touchdown, against zero interceptions. His quarterback rating was a team-best 125.4.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 31: Defensive back Dymonte Thomas #35 of the Denver Broncos intercepts a pass for a pick six touchdown in the second quarter during a preseason NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

All nine players added to Denver’s practice squad were on the team’s 90-man roster ahead of Saturday’s cuts.

They are:

  • DB Dymonte Thomas, Michigan
  • DT Tyrique Jarrett, Pittsburgh
  • CB Marcus Rios, UCLA
  • T Elijah Wilkinson, Massachusetts
  • LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, Hawaii
  • LB Deiontrez Mount, Louisville
  • WR Hunter Sharp, Utah State
  • C Dillon Day, Mississippi State
  • TE Austin Traylor, Wisconsin

Day is the only player not new to the squad, as he’s spend the previous two seasons with the team.

Paxton Lynch

The Broncos have room for one more player, which could be a quarterback due to an injury that’s keeping Paxton Lynch out for a few weeks.

To act as a backup to starter Trevor Siemian, the Broncos signed one-time quarterback Brock Osweiler.

