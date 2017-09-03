T.J. Ward Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward has a new home.

The veterans safety reportedly signed a one year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news has been reported by multiple outlets, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to confirm the signing, though.

Ward made the Pro Bowl three times during his four years in Denver. he was on the final year of his contract before he was cut.

Last season, he started in 14 games and recorded 87 tackles for the Broncos.

T.J. Ward (credit: CBS)

In Ward’s stead, the Broncos will turn to second year players Justin Simmons and Will Parks to fill the void left behind by T.J. in the No Fly Zone.

Simmons played in 13 games last year, starting in three of them, while Parks played in 16 games.

The Broncos open the season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

