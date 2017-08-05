Terrell Davis Inducted Into The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Terrell Davis is a hall of famer.

The former Broncos running back was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night along with six other honorees.

It almost didn’t happen, though.

Davis was so low on the depth chart in 1995, and had little chance of making the team, that he almost walked out ahead of the Broncos exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tokyo.

“Let’s just say if I spoke better Japanese I wouldn’t be here,” Davis told the Associated Press. “I’m telling you, I was this close to walking out of there because I looked at everything around me and I just had no shot of making the team. I was a sixth-round draft pick, I was seventh on the depth chart, I wasn’t getting any reps in practice, I had my coach constantly on me. And it just didn’t feel like there was any way of me making the team.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Terrell Davis: Hall Of Fame NFL Career

One big hit on special teams, though, changed all of that, and launched a special career unlike any other.

While his career may have been short, Davis is the only running back to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl MVP honor, a 2,000-yard season, and seven consecutive playoff wins in which he ran for 100 yards or more.

The moment you realize you're a Hall of Famer … pic.twitter.com/d3zBdzMUJt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 7, 2017

Davis was selected as a Hall of Fame inductee in February after several years of eligibility.

The moment he learned he got the call to the Hall was priceless, as a Davis and a room full of family and friends couldn’t stop cheering.

Along with Davis, kicker Morten Andersen, safety Kenny Easley, owner Jerry Jones, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and quarterback Kurt Warner were also inducted.

Davis joins four other Broncos in the Hall: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, and Shannon Sharpe.

RELATED: New ‘TD’s HOF Crunch’ Coming To A Store Near You